Support Shannon

A daily Mass goer, middle aged single woman is out of work due to recent car accident and other ailments. We desire to shower her with the unconditional love of Jesus by providing for her temporal needs indefinitely (or as long as our Lord invites us to). We are inviting the St. Bernadette community to help us with her needs of rent, cell phone and other necessities. Will you prayerfully consider a monthly donation of $50 to help Shannon. Passion for Humanity is a 501(c)(3) organization: 37-1827606.

Thank you and God bless.