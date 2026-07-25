Shannon Ridge Entrance Sign

Several Shannon Ridge property owners have launched this fundraiser specifically to raise funds for permanent electrical hookup to provide power for the entrance sign lighting.





The estimated cost for a new meter hookup through FELPS is approximately $2,500, pending the final estimate. While electric lighting is widely viewed as the ideal long-term solution for consistent visibility and appearance, it is a significant investment that the SRHOA simply cannot absorb.





Those that are interested in helping could voluntarily contribute funds toward making permanent lighting possible. Even small contributions could help significantly. If you would like to help with material or labor, please let us know by May 27th so we can coordinate with you. Please email: ShannonRidgeHOA@gmail.com. Monetary contributions can be made here via GiveSendGo.





That said, the generosity within our neighborhood has already been incredible. One anonymous neighbor has generously pledged $500 toward the completion of the sign. Another neighbor has offered to provide the meter box and breakers. And yet another neighbor has committed to do the landscaping around the sign.





We are reaching out to see whether there may be any licensed electricians within Shannon Ridge who would be willing to volunteer their labor and/or wire for installation of the meter loop.





Many property owners have contributed ideas, labor, materials, and support throughout this project to help control costs while still creating a beautiful and welcoming entrance for our community. We sincerely appreciate everyone who has offered help.