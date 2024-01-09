The Shankland Clan World Missions

We are a family of 6 passionate about travel and culture, but most of all, helping people. Our faith guides everything we do.

When Barry and I got married 17 years ago a dream was placed in our hearts to one day travel the world as a family. With most of our kids now entering the teenage years we have felt God tell us that we were stepping into a "now moment" and to prepare to see our dream finally realized.

One thing we love to do as family is love on those around us, whether that is with some yummy food and encouragement or tangibly serving others. Because of this we wanted to incorporate missions into our world travels. ( I, Jenna have always said that my dream job would be to travel the world and hug people!) Our biggest desire is to see people walk in the freedom of knowing God and realizing that they are fully known and truly loved.

As a family, our desire is to come alongside various organizations and serve in whatever capacity is needed most. We will begin our great adventure in Mexico, spending five months with Youth With A Mission (YWHAM). During this time we will attend a three month long discipleship training school (DTS). While we are in school the kids will be attending their very own DTS learning the same principles we will be learning. The school is then followed by a two month long outreach where we plan to participate in school building, teaching English and sharing our faith.

You can find out more about YWHAM at https://ywam.org/

In December, we plan to travel to Ethiopia for 3 months where we will volunteer with Hope Ethiopia, an amazing non-profit organization that was started over 15 years ago by local Calgarians, Ralph and Glenda Dubienski. HOPEthiopia is committed to the restoration of both the people and the land of Ethiopia. This will be accomplished by the implementation of four distinct project initiatives, each working together to produce a hopeful nation. During this time we will support their local medical clinic, orphanages and schools. Ralph and Glenda a beautiful couple that have not only transformed the landscape of the local community but the hearts of the people as well.

More information can be found at www.hopethiopia.com/

We have recently found an opportunity to partner with another Calgary non-profit based in Bolivia and details are still unfolding. We are still seeking opportunities to serve throughout Asia as well, so stay tuned!

Our vision has transformed over the years from not only just traveling but serving others. We can't think of a better education for our children then to not only show them world but creating space for them to engage in other cultures while demonstrating acts of service and compassion.

We'd love to have you partner with our missions! Prayer is the best way you can participate, and we will keep you updated to our prayer requests along the way. If you would like to support us financially you can do so via the link.

All funds raised will go toward our flights, food, accommodations and the projects we put our hands and hearts to. We would be so grateful for your support to see our dream realized! If you have any questions or want to hear more about what we are doing we would love to share our hearts with you.





Adventure Awaits!





The Shankland Clan

Join our adventures at www.adventure6.ca



YouTube channel coming soon!













