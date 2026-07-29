Building a Community Where Faith Meets Real life

Most people are going through something they've never said out loud.

They're struggling with their finances, their relationships, their purpose, their mental health and somewhere along the way, they started to believe that faith and real life aren't supposed to mix. That church is for Sundays and the rest of it they have to figure out alone.





Eternal Wealth exists to change that.





I'm Shani Tené, and I created this channel because I believe God cares about every area of your life not just your spirit on Sunday morning, but your bank account on Monday, your relationships on Wednesday, and the quiet fear you feel at 2am on Friday.





Eternal wealth isn't just financial wealth. It's the fullness of life God has already called you to and I want to help you walk into it.





Through free weekly content on YouTube and other social channels, I'm building a community of believers who aren't ashamed of what they're going through because they know the Word has something to say about it. We talk about money, yes. But we also talk about healing, identity, purpose, boundaries, grief, and joy. Whatever season you're in, there's a seat for you here.





If this content has encouraged you, challenged you, or met you right where you were this is your opportunity to help keep it going. Every donation, no matter the size, goes directly toward the time, tools, and resources it takes to show up consistently for this community every single week.





You don't have to give. But if God lays it on your heart, know that you're not just supporting a channel. You're investing in everyone who needs to hear that they are not alone, that God hasn't forgotten them, and that the life He promised is still within reach.





Thank you for being here. Thank you for believing in this mission.





With love, Shani Tené





Eternal Wealth — where faith meets real life