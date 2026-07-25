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Shadle Strong

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$20,900 USD

Fundraiser created byHaley Haren

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bradley Shadle

Shadle Strong

Our lives have changed forever on 6/16/26. My mom has struggled with her memory and retention for a few months now and the last two weeks, it started to get pretty intense for everyone to witness. Between 6/12/26 and 6/16/26 we started noticing an intense increase in symptoms that really scared us as a family.


I took my mom to the Emergency Room on the 16th after spending the morning with her and truly becoming terrified with the way she was communicating with me that morning. The Emergency Room doctor came into the room and informed us that she has a large mass in the center of her brain. Our hearts sank. They ordered stat CT scans and MRIs and we started formulating a plan of action with the neurosurgeon. On the 17th, she went in for surgery for them to retrieve a biopsy to start learning more about the tumor to begin treatment as soon as possible. Based on where the tumor lives they can not surgically remove it. My mom is struggling with aphasia and motor skills since the biopsy but is slowly gaining motor and communication skills back as time goes on. We have a long road ahead of us with OT, PT, Speech Therapy, Oncology, ongoing scans (CTs and MRIs), and Radiology appointments.


We learned last week that mom’s brain tumor is inoperable due to the location of the mass and a form of cancer localized to the brain. We are still waiting on full biopsy results to figure out a solid plan of treatment. We do know that she will begin radiation and chemo over the next couple of weeks. Please pray for her and for us as we walk through this surreal experience with her.


So many people have reached out to me asking how they can financially contribute to help cover medical expenses on top of ordering Shadle Strong shirts. We appreciate the support we receive everyday from everyone. My mom has truly impacted so many people. We love you all.


We are positive and she WILL fight like hell through this and she is remaining hopeful and positive. We named her tumor Earl in honor of the Dixie Chicks per request from my mom. #EarlsGottaDie #KickRocksEarl


Update as of 7/7/26: Mom will begin radiation and chemotherapy on 7/16/26 for 6 weeks and undergo treatment everyday. We are having meetings with a surgeon this week to discuss putting a shunt in to help drain mom’s brain appropriately. Her tumor is close to the drain in her brain (ventricle) and they don’t want inflammation caused by treatment to block her ventricle. They will be surgically placing the shunt sometime before chemo and radiation begins. Please continue to pray and lift up my mom as she starts her treatment journey!


The biopsy results did came back and mom has a form of Glioblastoma that is rare. It is a grade 4 Glioblastoma on a 1-4 scale but it also responds better to treatment than a normal Glioblastoma. Mom continues to remain positive and hopeful. 💕


Update for everyone 7/12/26: My mom has surgery tomorrow to drain the excess fluid in her brain and potentially putting in a shunt to assist with continuing to drain the fluid. Her tumor is blocking part of her ventricle that helps drain that side of her brain causing a fluid buildup to happen. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she ventures to Cleveland for her brain surgery. 🩶


The radiation and chemotherapy treatment is being pushed back due to needing to drain this fluid and needing to remap her brain once the fluid is gone. We don’t have a start date for treatment to start at this time.

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