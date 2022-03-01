Shad Budge Attempting To Escape Homelessness

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $800
Campaign funds will be received by Shad Budge
My name is Shad Budge. I am a neuroethicist and human rights advocate residing in Chilliwack, BC, Canada. I’m currently homeless, living out of my broken-down truck. In early 2020, I lost my employment as a Sales Associate for Mitsubishi due to the pandemic. As a mask-exempt, unvaxxed, homeless man with numerous spinal injuries, I was finally able to regain employment at Walmart in late 2022. This feat required nothing less than a mere 1189 combined resumes and applications submitted to a vast array of occupational opportunities.
In 2023, I acquired a General Insurance License from the Insurance Council of BC. I undertook this venture in an effort to obtain employment that provides a livable income; attempting to escape the perpetual destitution that plagues my existence. I have yet to succeed in this effort.
My next objective is to acquire a drivable car and pursue food delivery as a career. Such a path may not appear to be incredibly lucrative, but I can state unequivocally that it would exceed the income generated from the part-time hours of Walmart.
I am willing to pay $100 to anyone who provides me with a lead that results in procurement of full-time employment that does not require physical labor.
To send me any suggestions and/or feedback, please email me at ShadBudge@gmail.com
Any assistance provided, regardless of form, is greatly appreciated. Much love and respect to all who stand up for our constitutional rights and bodily autonomy.
https://rumble.com/c/ShadBudge
https://instagram.com/ShadBudge
https://facebook.com/ShadBudge
https://bitchute.com/channel/ShadBudge
https://subscribestar.com/ShadBudge
https://change.org/neurorights
PayPal or E-Transfer: ShadBudge@gmail.com
Mailbox: 44322 Yale Rd, Unit 3B #223, Chilliwack, BC, Canada, V2R 4H1
Hi Shad, Strength, love and power to you for standing for what you feel is right. "May the walls of lack and delay now crumble away, that you now enter your promised Land, under grace!
I commend you for your desire, determination & tenacity. God will take care of you. Feed your soul on His word. Read the gospel of John. If you don't have a hard copy, get the Bible app and find 'the Bible Project' in it. It will help you understand grow in your knowledge of God, his plan for humanity, and your purpose in it. I pray for you. Open your heart to Jesus. He loves you.
My heart is sad to hear your story! Asking God to protect you and strengthen your Courage!
Jesus loves you. Find a place that loves and follows Him in truth and deed. Icon 15:1-4, Romans 10:9,10
"“Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.” Proverbs 14:31. Thank you!!!" By Shad Budge
I am sure there are public Christmas dinners in Chilliwack. What about going to MInter Gardens, they will soon be busy? I suggest that you attend a church which may help you get your feet back on the ground. God Bless You. Don't get the Shot!
"Thank you kindly Holly. I spent decades at the Alliance Church, but they banned me after I started sleeping in the parking lot at night." By Shad Budge
Best of luck.
"Thank you kindly for your support, I truly do appreciate it!" By Shad Budge
HI Shad, Don't give up!
"Thank you kindly for the support. I can assure you that I will never give up under any circumstances!" By Shad Budge
