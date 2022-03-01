Shad Budge Attempting To Escape Homelessness

My name is Shad Budge. I am a neuroethicist and human rights advocate residing in Chilliwack, BC, Canada. I’m currently homeless, living out of my broken-down truck. In early 2020, I lost my employment as a Sales Associate for Mitsubishi due to the pandemic. As a mask-exempt, unvaxxed, homeless man with numerous spinal injuries, I was finally able to regain employment at Walmart in late 2022. This feat required nothing less than a mere 1189 combined resumes and applications submitted to a vast array of occupational opportunities.

In 2023, I acquired a General Insurance License from the Insurance Council of BC. I undertook this venture in an effort to obtain employment that provides a livable income; attempting to escape the perpetual destitution that plagues my existence. I have yet to succeed in this effort.

My next objective is to acquire a drivable car and pursue food delivery as a career. Such a path may not appear to be incredibly lucrative, but I can state unequivocally that it would exceed the income generated from the part-time hours of Walmart.

I am willing to pay $100 to anyone who provides me with a lead that results in procurement of full-time employment that does not require physical labor.

To send me any suggestions and/or feedback, please email me at ShadBudge@gmail.com

Any assistance provided, regardless of form, is greatly appreciated. Much love and respect to all who stand up for our constitutional rights and bodily autonomy.

