SHABACK NIGHT AND OUTREACH









*CAMPAIGN TITLE OPTIONS – Pick 1:*

1. *Support SHABACH NIGHT & Outreach – IDF Church, Eldoret Kenya*

2. *Raise Worshippers in Kipkaren: Partner with Pastor Titus*

3. *Monthly Food, Bibles & Prayer – IDF Church Kenya 2026/2027*









Shalom, I’m Pastor Titus Teddy Onyango.





I serve as Minister at International Discipleship Family Church, Kipkaren Estate, Eldoret, Kenya — under the spiritual covering of Bishop Christopher Wekesa.





God has called us to 3 things in Kipkaren:

1. **Worship**: We host SHABACH NIGHT every month — a night vigil for prayer, worship, and raising young psalmists. Venue: IDF Church, opposite Kipkaren Playground.

2. **Discipleship**: 4 weekly cell groups, Bible study, and mentorship for new converts and families.

3. **Outreach**: We visit schools, evangelize door-to-door, and provide food hampers to 5 widowed or orphaned families every month.





**THE NEED**

To run this for 12 months, we need $3,500 USD / $5,300 AUD / KES 456,000.

This covers sound + venue for 12 SHABACH nights, Bibles + materials, transport, and monthly food for families.





**YOUR IMPACT – $20/$25/$50 DOES THIS:**

$20 USD / $30 AUD = Feeds 1 needy family for a month

$25 USD / $38 AUD = Provides 5 Bibles for a new cell group

$50 USD / $75 AUD = Covers one full SHABACH NIGHT worship event

$100+ USD = Becomes a monthly partner





**ACCOUNTABILITY**

1. **Covering**: Accountable to IDF Church leadership – Bishop Christopher Wekesa. Signed proposal available.

2. **Transparency**: 100% of funds go to ministry only. No admin fees.

3. **Updates**: Every month I will post 3 photos + 1 testimony here so you see your seed at work.

“God loves a cheerful giver.” – 2 Corinthians 9:7





From Kenya with gratitude,

Pastor Titus Teddy Onyango

Minister, IDF Church – Kipkaren Estate

WhatsApp: +254 742 869 504 for questions

*FUNDRAISING GOAL & BUDGET BREAKDOWN*

*Goal: $3,500 USD* [∼$5,300 AUD | KES 456,000]

**Area** **What It Covers** **Amount**

**Worship Events** 12x SHABACH NIGHT: Sound, Setup, Publicity, Guests, Welfare $1,850 USD

**Discipleship** Bibles, booklets, materials, refreshments for 4 cell groups $550 USD

**Outreach & Welfare** Transport + food hampers for 5 families x 12 months $740 USD

**Administration** Airtime, printing, stipend for 2 workers $360 USD

**Total Annual Need** **$3,500 USD**

_Note for donors: 1 USD ≈ 130 KES. All funds sent directly to IDF Church, Kipkaren._

Account number is here

01108776331300 Co-operative bank







