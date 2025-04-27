South Franklin County VFD 2025

Join us on Saturday July 5th for the BEST fireworks show in East Texas on Lake Cypress Springs!!

Celebrate our 28th Anniversary as the primary fundraiser for the SFCVFD! Our dedicated and devoted volunteer first responders for Franklin County Texas south of I-30 need our community support! Fuel costs are high. Insurance rates continue to escalate. They contribute their time away from work and family to keep us safe. Let's show them our appreciation by contributing to cover their expenses.

We started the fireworks for fun 30+ years ago. Over the years, this great community event has become a tradition. All funds we receive in excess of the cost of the show go to the SFCVFD to support their operational needs. We donate our time and resources to make this annual fun for everyone. Our goal this year is to raise $50,000! Make a payment here on GiveSendGo or send a check directly to the fire department.

Let's raise the money they need to protect our precious community and surrounding area!