Sewing Machines for Ugandan Students

Imagine a future where young Ugandans have the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty through the power of tailoring skills! With your help, we will provide 20 sewing machines to several less privileged students in Bugomola, Uganda, enabling them to gain employable skills and build a better future for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Our tailoring program (held at Elite High School and staffed by members of Stand Alongside Foundation, an NGO in Uganda) is off to a good start! We have 2 sewing machines so far but our hope is to expand the program in order to help several more students who are greatly suffering due to severe poverty and a lack of needed skills to enter the workforce. Some of these students have been forced to drop out of school because of financial constraints and most are orphans with no help available from family members.

Without an education, these young adults will remain entrenched in an uphill battle of poverty. However, with access to tailoring skills, they can become self-sufficient and can easily gain employment in this high-demand market in Uganda!





$98.84 is the cost of one sewing machine.

$2,000 will be enough for all 20, including fees!

Every gift helps!





Your contribution will go directly towards purchasing the sewing machines and supporting this greatly-needed vocational program!





By supporting this campaign, you will not only provide these students with the opportunity for success but you will also contribute to the economic development of Uganda where tailoring skills are in high demand! Having a marketable skill breaks the cycle of poverty and creates a brighter future for generations to come!

Please join us in making a difference in the lives of these deserving students. Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring us one step closer to our goal. Together, we can empower these young people to build better lives for themselves and their communities.





Thank you so very much for your generous support!



