Sevice dog for my disabled wife

My name is Mario im trying this to see if it will help my wife get a new service dog..our current service dog is not doing well..we just had surgery on him a few months ago to remove some cancerous growths and he seems to not be getting better..we've made phone calls all over the east coast for help in obtaining some kind of aid but nothing is available in our area..with me being out of work and on workers comp and my wife being disabled we don't have the means to purchase a task specific service dog..any help would be appreciated in making it possible