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Severely Disabled Adult Family Needs a Little Help

Goal$1,350 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Blankenship

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christopher Blankenship

Severely Disabled Adult Family Needs a Little Help

My name is Christian (Chris). My wife, Elizabeth, and I have been together for almost 15 years so far, and we've endured as many bad times as we've enjoyed good times together. Unfortunately, we've reached a very hard roadblock. My physical disabilities totally limit my ability to get around, to work, and to just enjoy life. Recently, I also found out that I'm quickly losing my hearing, which is something that will effectively end my career as a musician and songwriter. I know we're taught to "make a joyful noise" no matter what, but if I can't hear what I'm doing, then I feel like I can't make people and choirs happy. My wife was recently diagnosed with a horrible disease (kidney-related) that'll be with her for the rest of her life, shorten her life, and as a side-effect has stolen her joyful career/hobby as a chef/baker.


As I type, we're in the throes of the awful machine known as the social security system, fighting for our right to a small portion of disability income to help us just survive. But we unfortunately have bills piling up, and things that we've used to make our lives easier for years are starting to break down and we can't afford to replace those things.


I'd like to list specifically what we need help with, and the approximate associated costs, just for transparency of what we need and as a guarantee on my end that any money donated will go explicitly to what we're asking for help with.


  1. Vehicle Inspection Fees: $95
  2. We rely on our car to get to medical appointments since we don't have a regular means of transportation otherwise
  3. Other Car Maintenance Needs:
  4. Oil Change: ~$40
  5. Tires: ~$350
  6. Phone Bill: $40
  7. This will cover both our lines and help us continue to make medical appointments and keep in communication while out at appointments
  8. Dishwasher: $300-$800
  9. We've got the space for either a countertop or portable machine, but between my fibromyalgia and my wife's arthritic-like disabilities (we're still trying to get testing), doing dishes is almost impossible. Nevermind how expensive food is just to survive, but we struggle to even make food because our hands and joints physically make doing small motor tasks so painful.
  10. Household Goods: $20-$50
  11. Paper goods, soap, toiletries, etc
  12. And after these basic needs are met, anything else will go explicitly to groceries, medical bills/prescriptions, and other necessities like gas or insurance


I know this is a mighty big laundry list of things to ask for help with, but I ain't sure where else to ask for help. My wife's family never helped her and kicked her out when she was 18, my family is too old to help and struggles to meet even their own basic needs. I've asked local community resources for help, I've searched online, I've prayed about it, I've done just about everything I can think, and I had a family friend recommend I reach out for help here.


To anyone that reads this far, I appreciate the time you've taken to at least hear me out. If helping out financially isn't something you're able to do, I understand. Prayers and sharing this fundraiser are just as effective. Jesus tells us to go out and help our neighbors, but he doesn't specify, and that's ok because that leaves a little leeway to interpret how we can each use our strengths in a unique way to help those around us. For some, that is financial help. And for others, it's knowing enough people to help share the message. Help is help, and all help is appreciated.


Bless all y'all, and have an amazing day.

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