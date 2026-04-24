Severe Traumatic Brain Injury for young Paisley

Hi everyone,I am writing this on behalf of my dear friend, Sarah, and her amazing 6-year-old daughter, Paisley .Recently, the Smith family’s world was turned upside down. Paisley was unexpectedly diagnosed with Severe Traumatic Brain Injury. She is currently undergoing treatments/surgeries. Watching a child battle a serious illness is a heartbreak no parent should ever have to endure. While Sarah wants to focus 100% of her energy on Paisley's healing, the reality of medical financial stress is mounting rapidly.Between specialized medications, emergency surgeries, traveling for care, and lost wages from missing work, the expenses are becoming overwhelming.We cannot take away their emotional pain, but we can ease their financial burden. Every single dollar raised through this page will go directly to to cover:

Paisely direct hospital bills and medical care.Daily travel, parking, and lodging near the medical center for Sarah.Essential household expenses while Sarah is taking unpaid time off work to be at her bedside.If you are able to donate, any amount—large or small—will make a massive difference for this beautiful family. If you cannot donate at this time, please consider sharing this link with your network and keeping Paisley in your thoughts and prayers.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.With love and gratitude, Stephaine

Added note my friend is extremely to proud to ask anyone for help and I feel she absolutely deserves the help she doesn't know our friend group is doing this for her.