Setting his eyes on the prize

This summer, my 14-year-old grandson, Xaeveon, will be traveling to Washington, D.C. with an amazing group of youth who are visiting various colleges and universities to explore possibilities and perhaps even to have a visit at the White House and other historical venues that words cannot explain. I remember my first trip to Washington, D.C. as a 16-year-old which enhanced my lifelong journey to be a better citizen and to want to make a positive impact on my community as well as those I meet daily.

As many of you are aware, Xaeveon's mother does an amazing job as a single mother, working, furthering her education and keeping my grandson involved in multiple extracurricular activities to keep him grounded in the absence of his dad.

I am coming to you asking for prayers for my grandson, as well as for other students participating in the trip as well as for the chaperones and everyone, they will come in contact with.

If you or your business would be interested in donating to provide this educational opportunity, you may contact me for additional information. As always, I appreciate each of you.