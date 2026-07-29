Set an innocent man free

Thursday evening my husband Alex Reed was arrested for something he didn't do he was charged with two counts of assault against a family member which were our roommates we tell the officers as they handcuffed my husband he didn't lay hands on anyone and he's been a battle trying to find a way to get him out I've lost count how many bail bondsman I've called his bond is set to 6,000 but one bonds place is going to work with me for $600 down to $500 and he will work out a payment plan with the rest now my husband is innocent very much even towed the cops that one step is to get them out second step is to prove his innocence if anyone can help to reach my goal to get him out of there it will greatly appreciate it we are both on disability my husband has disability of his own but I am more disabled than he is and he's also my caregiver in my life partner please help me set my husband free he doesn't deserve to be where he is