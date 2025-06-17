Together for Nicaragua Serving with Love

First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to read this message. Ever since I was young, I’ve felt a pull toward missions and sharing the Good News of Jesus. That calling became incredibly real for me when I had the opportunity to travel to India—a trip that forever changed my life.

While I was there, I witnessed firsthand how deeply people are searching for hope, healing, and truth. I saw God move in powerful ways—through conversations, prayer, and simple acts of service. That experience opened my eyes to how much impact one person can have when they say “yes” to God’s calling. Since then, I’ve carried a burden in my heart to go wherever God leads, to be His hands and feet to those in need.

Now, I have the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Nicaragua from November 2nd–8th, and I feel that same tug in my spirit to go. During this trip, I’ll be helping with the construction of homes and serving in children’s ministry, bringing encouragement, support, and the love of Jesus to families and kids in need.

You may not be able to travel to another country and see God change someone’s life, but I can be an extension of your hands and feet as I help build safe homes for families and share joy and faith with children. Every hug, every smile, and every exchange of love and encouragement—you will be a part of it.

Every prayer, every dollar, and every word of encouragement will be felt on the ground in Nicaragua. If you support this trip, I promise to share the testimony of what God does through our team. I can’t wait to come back with stories of His faithfulness and power.

Thank you again for your time, support, and prayers. It truly means the world.

With gratitude, God bless,