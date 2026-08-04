Serving with Purpose: Kenya 2027

Supporting Tamani World Children Project





This January, I have the opportunity to travel with Christian Life Center to Isinya, Kenya, to serve alongside Tamani World Children Project, a ministry that has quickly become close to my heart.





Tamani World Children Project provides Christ-centered care, education, and opportunity for orphaned and vulnerable children, helping them grow in a safe, loving community where they are known, encouraged, and equipped for the future.





Over the past two years, I was introduced to Tamani through trusted friends involved with the ministry and through a presentation at my church. As I learned more about the children and the work being done there, I felt God gently calling me to become involved.





Earlier this year, I began sponsoring Brian, a fifth-grade student at Tamani. While we've never met in person, I pray for him regularly and look forward to finally meeting him during this trip. My hope is simply that Brian knows he is loved, encouraged, and supported—not only by me, but by a community of people who believe in his future.





Although this will be my first international mission trip, it is not my first experience serving on a mission team. I've previously served on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, where I learned that meaningful ministry often begins by listening, building relationships, and serving others with humility. Those experiences strengthened my faith and deepened my desire to continue serving wherever God leads.





As a mother of two wonderful daughters, a nurse, a project manager, and someone who has spent more than twenty years coaching and mentoring others, I've learned that some of life's greatest blessings come through serving people. God has been faithful throughout every season of my life, and out of gratitude for His blessings, I want to use my time, gifts, and resources to serve others.





From January 29 through February 9, 2027, our team will work alongside the staff and children at Tamani by supporting ongoing ministry efforts, encouraging the children, and delivering practical items such as school supplies, hygiene products, and other much-needed resources.





My fundraising goal is $6,000, which will help cover:





- Transportation

- Ministry expenses

- School supplies and educational materials

- Hygiene products and essential supplies for the children





Any funds raised beyond my travel expenses will be used to purchase additional supplies for the children or donated directly to Tamani World Children Project to support their ongoing ministry.





Throughout the journey, I'll share updates, photos, and stories so you can see firsthand how your prayers and generosity are making a difference.





Whether you choose to support this mission through prayer, a financial gift, or simply by sharing this fundraiser, thank you for becoming part of this journey. Together, we can encourage children, strengthen a community, and share the love of Christ. One relationship at a time.





Other Ways to Donate:(Comment Mission)

Prayer

PayPal:@KVS77

Venmo: @Kimberly-Vaughn-Stout

CashApp: $Vaughnka





Thank you for your support, your prayers, and for walking alongside me as I answer God's call to serve.