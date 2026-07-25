GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Serving up Hope

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$3,050 USD

Fundraiser created byKierra Bozeman

Serving up Hope

Serving Up Hope!


If you’ve ever met our mom, Carla, you know this is true—she doesn’t stay a stranger for long. She enjoys meeting new people. She has a gift for connecting with people, whether through shared laughs, connections at church, or friendly (and sometimes competitive!) pickleball games.


Our mom loves God, her children, her grandchildren—and pickleball. For her, pickleball wasn’t just a game; it was community. Many of you met her on the courts here in Colorado, where quick matches often turned into shared laughter and new friends. Others she met through church, where you found common ground in faith. All of these moments meant so much to her.


Carla has been bravely fighting Stage 4 cancer for the last few years. Over the past year, limited mobility has made it impossible for her to play pickleball. In the last few months, she has had limited ability to join in some of the other activities that she enjoys. She deeply misses the connecting with others, who have shared interests.


Recently, life brought another unexpected loss—a few months ago, Carla’s cousin, whom she had been living with, passed away. Since then, she has been staying with friends and house-sitting. She is also preparing for upcoming hip surgery and will need a stable place to recover.


We are reaching out to you because you are part of the beautiful community that has surrounded our mom with friendship and kindness over the past few years.


Every donation-no matter the size- truly makes a difference. Donations will go toward- temporary housing and assistance during her recovery, medical-related expenses, and moving costs as we work to relocate her closer to family


We are incredibly grateful for your support to assist in bringing stability and hope during a very challenging time. Thank you for being a part of her story.


*update: surgery was successful in that our mom can now walk with little support from the crutches and hopefully soon she will be Crutch free 😀 Still believing for complete healing from cancer! 🙏🏼 Looking forward to the next hurdle of moving now that mobility has improved! Thanks!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve