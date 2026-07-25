Serving Up Hope!





If you’ve ever met our mom, Carla, you know this is true—she doesn’t stay a stranger for long. She enjoys meeting new people. She has a gift for connecting with people, whether through shared laughs, connections at church, or friendly (and sometimes competitive!) pickleball games.





Our mom loves God, her children, her grandchildren—and pickleball. For her, pickleball wasn’t just a game; it was community. Many of you met her on the courts here in Colorado, where quick matches often turned into shared laughter and new friends. Others she met through church, where you found common ground in faith. All of these moments meant so much to her.





Carla has been bravely fighting Stage 4 cancer for the last few years. Over the past year, limited mobility has made it impossible for her to play pickleball. In the last few months, she has had limited ability to join in some of the other activities that she enjoys. She deeply misses the connecting with others, who have shared interests.





Recently, life brought another unexpected loss—a few months ago, Carla’s cousin, whom she had been living with, passed away. Since then, she has been staying with friends and house-sitting. She is also preparing for upcoming hip surgery and will need a stable place to recover.





We are reaching out to you because you are part of the beautiful community that has surrounded our mom with friendship and kindness over the past few years.





Every donation-no matter the size- truly makes a difference. Donations will go toward- temporary housing and assistance during her recovery, medical-related expenses, and moving costs as we work to relocate her closer to family





We are incredibly grateful for your support to assist in bringing stability and hope during a very challenging time. Thank you for being a part of her story.





*update: surgery was successful in that our mom can now walk with little support from the crutches and hopefully soon she will be Crutch free 😀 Still believing for complete healing from cancer! 🙏🏼 Looking forward to the next hurdle of moving now that mobility has improved! Thanks!