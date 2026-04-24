Serving Together in Hungary

We’re excited to share that Cami and I have the opportunity to serve on a short-term mission trip to Hungary through Redemption City Church this October.

We’ll be partnering with Tata Baptist Church in Tata, Hungary - supporting their ministry through leadership conferences, women’s Bible studies, community meals, and hands-on service projects. We’re so grateful for the chance to serve and be part of what God is doing there.

The total cost of our trip is $2,300 per person, and we are asking for your prayers and support as we prepare and go. Most importantly, we covet your prayers for safety, provision, and that this trip would be used to bless others and grow God’s Kingdom.

If you feel led to give, your support would mean so much to us.





Thank you for being part of this journey with us!