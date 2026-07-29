Serving rescue survivors in Belize

Dear friends and family,





As a Christ follower, woman, mother, ministry leader, sexual trauma survivor and worship leader, I have been introduced to a rescue and restoration operation that I feel strongly called to partner with as it not only follows the Lord's instruction to care for women and children but it also aligns so well with the testimony of freedom and healing that He has given me. I'd love to take a minute to share the opportunity that I have with you.





Human trafficking generates approximately $236 billion in annual revenue. Sexual exploitation alone produces 73% of those profits. It is one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises on the planet. After learning of these statistics, I have decided to do my part by partnering with Agape International Missions (AIM).





AIM is a Christian anti-trafficking organization that works to rescue survivors of sex trafficking, provide restoration homes for healing, and equip communities to prevent exploitation in Southeast Asia and Central America. Since 2005, AIM’s teams have assisted over 2,500 survivors, conducted 205+ raids on trafficking operations, permanently shut down 180+ trafficking locations, and maintained a 95% conviction rate against traffickers in partnership with local law enforcement. Their mission is “to free hearts, lives, and communities from the evil of sex trafficking in Jesus’ name and in Jesus’ way.”





In December of 2026, I have the incredible opportunity to serve on a mission trip in Belize with Agape International Missions (AIM).





During this trip I will be serving the rescued women of AIM’s restoration home in Belize, where they are receiving care, safety, healing, and hope. This trip gives me the opportunity to witness transformation firsthand, and learn from the program leaders while I experience their holistic model for fighting sex trafficking.





While there, our team will help facilitate a 3-day Christmas break camp for the residents of the restoration home. The heart of the camp is to create a focused, joyful, and Christ-centered time for the girls to reflect on the Advent, while also experiencing adventure, worship, devotion, and community.





During the trip, I will help lead and support morning & evening worship and devotionals, along with taking the girls we will be serving out for afternoons full of activity and fun. Three days of intentional moments of peace, encouragement, laughter, and connection.





AIM says that after the girls are rescued, the process of restoration is only beginning, and experiences like retreats, worship, nature, adventure, and safe community can help survivors reconnect with joy and hope. That's what this trip is all about. It's about showing up with the love of Jesus in a place where young women are healing from deep trauma.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me to make this mission trip happen? My fundraising goal is $4,000, which will help cover my trip cost, airfare, lodging, meals, transportation, and ministry expenses.





Your gift will help send me to Belize to serve, worship, encourage, and create meaningful moments with girls who are being restored through the love of Jesus. Whether you give $25, $50, $100, or more, every gift matters and brings me one step closer to my goal.





Also, will you please pray for me, our team, the AIM staff, AIM’s SWAT teams operating in the field, the survivors in restoration, the communities being transformed, and the girls we will have the honor of serving?





Thank you for helping me bring hope, healing, worship, and joy to Belize. I love you!



