Serving Puerto Rico This Summer

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to serve on a missions trip to Puerto Rico 🇵🇷

Our team will be spending time serving local communities through:

• Community service projects

• Sports ministry with youth

• Vacation Bible School (VBS)

• Visiting and encouraging the elderly





This trip is about more than just travel — it’s about showing God’s love through service, building relationships, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of others.





I’m currently raising support to help cover travel and ministry expenses. If you feel led to support this mission, any donation — big or small — would mean so much and will directly help make this opportunity possible.





If you’re unable to give, prayers for our team, the communities we’ll serve, and safe travels would be deeply appreciated.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me! ❤️