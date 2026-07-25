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Serving in Antigua, Guatemala

Goal$1,700 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byJose Montalvo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jose Montalvo

Serving in Antigua, Guatemala

Hi there, thanks for checking my page out!


In January 2027, I'll have the opportunity to travel with my church, Elan Church, to Antigua, Guatemala, on a short-term mission trip in partnership with Adventures in Missions.


While we're there, our team will serve alongside local ministry leaders through community outreach, home visits, prayer walks, sports clinics, English lessons, care points that provide meals to families, and discipleship opportunities. More than anything, our desire is to build relationships, encourage the local church, and share the love of Jesus in practical and meaningful ways.


Over the past several months, I've been praying about this opportunity, and I truly believe God is calling me to take this step of faith. I'm excited not only for the chance to serve others, but also for the ways I know He will continue to grow and challenge me throughout this experience.


As I prepare for this trip, I'd love to invite you to partner with me in one (or both!) of two ways.


First, through prayer.

This is the most important way you can support me. Please pray that God would prepare our team before we leave, guide every conversation and opportunity while we're there, keep us safe in our travels, and use this trip to make an eternal impact in the lives of the people we'll meet. I'd also appreciate your prayers that God would continue shaping my own heart through this experience.


Second, through financial support.

The total cost of the trip is $1,700, which covers airfare, lodging, meals, transportation, and ministry expenses. If you feel led to help financially, you can give securely through this fundraising page.


Every gift, no matter the amount, helps make this opportunity possible, and I'm incredibly grateful for your generosity.


Thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering partnering with me. Whether you're able to pray, give, or both, I truly appreciate your support and encouragement. It means so much to know I have friends and family walking alongside me as I take this step of faith.


I'll be sure to share updates before, during, and after the trip so you can see how God is working in Guatemala and through our team.

Thank you again for being such an important part of my life and this journey.


One last clarifying note, this time it will only be me representing our family, as Amanda’s PT program will be back in session at the time of this trip.


With love and gratitude,

Jose Montalvo


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