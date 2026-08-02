Serving Global Workers

Recently, I had the privilege of sitting in Senegal with Ginny, who has faithfully served there for more than twenty years. As we talked, I was deeply moved by the quiet sacrifices she makes every single day to love and serve the people God has called her to.





Ginny has embraced the culture so completely that, even in her own home, she continues to honor local customs because her family has welcomed a local teen. She shared with me that the only place she can truly relax and wear something as simple as shorts is in the privacy of her bedroom.





As I listened, I realized that this was about far more than clothing. It was a picture of the daily sacrifices made by thousands of women serving Christ around the world. They willingly lay aside familiar comforts, personal preferences, and even simple freedoms so that others might know the love of Jesus. Their sacrifices are rarely seen, yet they are made every day with faithfulness and love.





That conversation has stayed with me. It reminded me why ministries that care for these women are so important. Those who spend their lives pouring into others also need opportunities to be poured into themselves. It is because of women like Ginny that I am so excited to share what God has placed before me.





Over the next year, I have been invited to serve with Azmera at three retreats for women who are global workers in Israel, Indonesia, and Ecuador. These women serve in some of the most spiritually, emotionally, and culturally challenging places in the world. The retreats are designed to give them a safe place to rest, worship, process, and be renewed in God's presence before returning to the work He has called them to.





I have the privilege of serving as a Worship Leader and/or Ministry Coach. My desire is to help create an environment where these women can encounter God deeply, experience His peace, and be reminded that they are seen, loved, and not alone. It is a sacred privilege to come alongside them during these times of renewal.





Each retreat requires approximately $5,000 to cover travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses. As I step forward in faith, I am trusting God to provide every need through the generosity of His people.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me in one or both of these ways?

Pray

I am seeking faithful prayer partners who will pray for:

God's provision for every financial need. Safe travel, health, and protection throughout the year. The Holy Spirit's guidance as I lead worship and minister. Deep renewal, healing, and encouragement for every woman attending these retreats. Lasting fruit in the lives and ministries of these global workers.

Give

If God leads you to support this ministry financially, any gift—large or small—will help make these opportunities possible. Whether you choose to support one retreat or become a monthly partner, your generosity will help strengthen women who faithfully serve Christ around the world.





Thank you for prayerfully considering how God might lead you to partner with me. I am continually amazed at how God accomplishes His work through the prayers and generosity of His people. I would be honored to have you join me on this journey.