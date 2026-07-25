In need of new service dog

Hello. My name is David. My current service dog is getting older, going blind and I have had to face the realization that she won't be able to work much longer and I will need a new service dog. Service dogs go thru a lot of training and because of this it will take a couple years before I can fully depend on them as my service dog. I started the search and thought I had one lined up until I realized I was scammed and I was not going to get the dog or my money back. Having spent all my savings on this potential new service dog I am hoping I can get some help to raise the money needed for new pup. I am disabled. I have seizures and other medical conditions that a service dog helps with. My current service dog has saved my life many times and I wouldn't be here today without her love and dedication to me and my safety. Please consider helping get my future guardian angel.