Service Dog for Arthur

Hello everyone! We have started this campaign to help our little boy, Arthur! Arthur is 6 years old and is a nonverbal/ADHD/Autistic child. About two weeks ago, Arthur was diagnosed with epilepsy and WPW after an extended hospital stay. This is when Arthur's neurologist suggested we start to look into a service dog.

We have found a service dog provider in Virginia! We are currently asking for funds to help us support all that the dog will need. This will include but not limited to- multiple trips and stays in Roanoke for training, mandatory fencing in our yard for the dog, vet bills, transfer of ownership fees, yearly recertifications, and equipment.

Thank you for sharing our story and helping our little boy!