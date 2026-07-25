Service Dog Training

My name is Layla Hurt, I’m 17 years old girl and have been wheelchair bound since I was 12. Since then, I have developed many chronic illnesses, which put me in constant pain. I have CIDP, which I receive weekly infusions to help treat. I want to take Charlie Costa with me to all my doctors appointments. CIDP is a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective myelin sheath covering peripheral nerves. This has made me unable to walk or even be able to talk above a whisper. I can no longer eat almost anything. Therefore, I have a G button to help with nutrition. I recently adopted a Golden Retriever, named Charlie Costa, to become my Service Dog. I have done all of his training so far but he still needs professional training for some things I’m unable to do. He’s incredibly helpful to me. I had surgery about 2 weeks ago and he helped me a lot with managing my pain. I want to be able to take Charlie Costa with me everywhere I go, but right now that’s not possible. He helps me with my heart rate spiking and passing out, my pain, and he helps with my dissociation. He is a good dog but needs proper training to be able to be come with me everywhere.