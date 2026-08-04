Service Dog Needed-please help

Hello, my name is Danika. I am currently in my late 20's, live in Saskatchewan, and I am hoping to find support in my journey for a psychiatric service dog. I have been fighting for about 8 years now but my province does not have any laws or requirements for service dogs.





As I mentioned, I have been trying to get a service dog for about 8 years now. Even though I finally found a doctor to support me health-wise, I still am having trouble with "convincing" that I would benefit from having a service dog. I want off my many medications, or at least lower dosages. I want to be able to feel peace again.





I know I would benefit from having a service dog because I have seen how animals are healing to the soul. I had an Emotional Support Animal (my cat Mia) but she passed away October 2024. I've been struggling even more ever since, but I know that I can take care of the dog (in case that is a concern). I don't have family support, I am on my own.





The dog will be trained for psychiatric service, to help combat C-PTSD, anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive behaviors that lead to injury, anxiety attacks, and the added benefits of having a dog in general such as getting out of the house for walks.





I am trying to raise $4,500.00 CAD to help cover the cost of the puppy itself, as I will also be saving my own money. Due to the nature of the tasks needed, and my living situation, I am choosing a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. I would greatly appreciate any (and of course all) donations.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





I pray for blessings for you and your family.

Sincerely,

Danika