Service dog harness for amputee

On 3-7-2020, I was in a catastrophic car crash that could have took my life. My beloved dog, Lelu, did not survive. I woke up 6 weeks later, April 15, on a ventilator, in the beginnings of covid. It was a lonely journey, but 3 months later, I was released. I had my right lower leg, but it was very crushed. 3 years later I had to have it removed.

Fast forward to now. I have fought the good fight all this time, walking in faith, I learned to use a prosthesis at 58 years old. Fit is an issue, as I did not have my femur cut, I had a knee disarticulation, where they just removed my lower legfrom the knee down. Through many struggles, a month after I got my own place, I inherit my friends service dog. She is a Belgian Malanois, (Shepard). She is trained for mobility assistance! I've seen her work, it's amazing how focused she is. Incredible.

My issue. I've had her for over a year. I have not been able to afford the harness I need for her. There has to be a stable bar on her back for me to hold onto. I found one online after looking and looking. It was not right. It was not stable, just clipped. I'm frustrated with my whole situation and it's been weeks since I've even put my leg on to be honest. It would be so easy to just give up on all this, but i truly believe that there is a plan for me, or I would have died. Being a retired nurse, I may know a bit too much about what I've read in my records. I'm not used to this, I've always been the helper. Tears flowing, I'm humbled and ask that you say a prayer for me to be able to take the next step on this recovery journey. It's been a long 6 years.

I love y'all. Thank you for reading this.

I pray that this is a step of faith

Thank you so much.

Collette and May-Eve Patykowski



