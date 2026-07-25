Service dog funding

Hello. My name is Courtney. I am the mother to a beautiful little boy who happens to be autistic. We have three dogs one of which he has taking extreme liking to and wants this dog to go every where with him. The problem with that is she is not a service dog so that can make it extremely difficult. We are trying to start the process of getting her trained but it takes a lot of time and money. This is where you can help us if at all possible. His daddy and I would love nothing more than to make this dream a reality for our little boy. If you feel led to help please do. It would be so so appreciated. Thank you from two parents trying to do what is best for their little boy.