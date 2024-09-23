Serving in Israel

On August 30th of 2023 my flight touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport and the long awaited fulfillment of my dream of being in the Land of Israel began! For years I had longed to go on an adventure in the Holy Land, to embark on a pilgrimage, to walk in the places where the stories of the Bible actually took place!

But I didn’t come on this trip just to tour and to see the sights. I also wanted to contribute and to make myself useful. So I came as a volunteer with the HaYovel organization. The mission of the HaYovel organization is to bring Christians from around the world to serve the land and the people of Israel. During my time with them I spent six weeks in the land of Israel helping Israelis bring in their grape harvests. I was also planning to work on a reforestation project scheduled for later in the Fall. However, on October 7th, 2023 war broke out as the Israeli people experienced the horrifying attacks of Hamas terrorists.

So my original plans were changed and instead of planting trees I worked security shifts, monitored cameras, delivered observation drones, and ran concertina wire for perimeter protection. My first time being in Israel, for six weeks of peace and then for four weeks of war, turned out to be an especially varied and full experience of what living in Israel can be like. I was able to serve in the land and help the people of Israel in ways that were quite unexpected.

I am now planning a return mission to the land of Israel. I have been offered a volunteer position on staff with the HaYovel organization and am now raising funds to go and serve together with them. Once again I am looking forward to laboring in the vineyards of Judea, bringing in the grape harvest, and I hope to plant trees and to help bring the forests back to Israel. But most importantly I long to be about the business of restoring the relationships between the true Christian followers of Rabbi Yeshua and the chosen Jewish people. Helping Jewish settlers in practical ways is an outstanding way to demonstrate how those that love Jesus also love Jesus' people the Jews. In these last days the LORD is moving in the hearts of many people. The Jewish people are returning to their ancestral homeland and foreigners from the nations are coming to help facilitate their return. Prophesies are being fulfilled in our lifetimes!

Decades ago, when I was a young man, my grandfather, who is a scholarly student of the Bible, took me aside and told me of God’s promises to Abram; “I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” My grandfather then told me that if I ever had the opportunity to help a Jewish person, to make sure to do it, and thus inherit this blessing.

Would you join me in honoring my grandfather and in inheriting this blessing of helping a Jewish person? Would you join me in the mission of showing the Jewish people what true followers of Rabbi Yeshua actually believe? Would you join me in the task of rebuilding and redeeming the relationships between the children of Abraham? Would you join me in doing good to the people of Israel?