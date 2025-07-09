Serve Youth in Rome Mission Trip

Campaign Story

This September, I have the opportunity to travel to Rome, Italy (September 7–16) as part of a mission team serving local youth.

We’ll be partnering with a local church to support their community through a back-to-school outreach and a two-day festival for kids and families. The goal is simple, but meaningful:

to create a space where young people feel seen, supported, and valued.

During the trip, I’ll be:

Building relationships with local youth Helping lead games and activities Supporting outreach events for kids and families Working alongside a team to serve both practical and relational needs

For many of these kids, consistent encouragement and support aren’t guaranteed. Sometimes something as simple as showing up, investing time, and creating a positive environment can leave a lasting impact.





Why This Matters

This isn’t just about traveling—it’s about being present for people who need encouragement and connection.

We’ll be stepping into a community where even small moments can make a difference—helping kids feel valued, supported, and part of something positive.





The Goal

I’m raising $4,600 to cover travel, lodging, outreach supplies, and the additional costs of serving while I’m there.

That breaks down to about:

46 people giving $100 or any combination of support that helps get there

Every contribution genuinely moves this forward.





Ways to Support

If you’re open to supporting, here are a few ways people typically give:

$50 – helps support outreach activities for local youth $100 – helps cover a full day of ministry and engagement $150–$200 – helps significantly offset travel and lodging $250+ – plays a major role in making the trip possible

Many people choose to give in the $100–$200 range, but any amount truly helps.





If you feel led to give, I’d be grateful to have you be part of this.

And if giving isn’t possible, your encouragement and prayers mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for being part of this journey with me.