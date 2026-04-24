We are raising funds to support a family that is facing severe financial hardship and difficult circumstances. The family's elderly father is suffering from serious health problems after battling cancer, and the family is struggling to cope with the challenges they face every day.





The family has no source of income and lives in a rented home. There is no earning member in the household, and no other adult male to provide financial support. The elderly man has daughters whose marriages have not yet taken place, and the family is finding it difficult to meet their basic needs, including food, rent, medical expenses, and daily living costs.





Your support can make a meaningful difference in their lives. Any contribution, big or small, will help ease their burden and provide much-needed assistance during this difficult time.





Please consider helping this family in their time of need. As it is written in God's Word, "Give, and it will be given to you." May God bless you abundantly for your kindness, generosity, and support.





Thank you for your compassion and support.



