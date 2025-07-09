SERIOUS EMERGENCY

things have been hard and we've been trying to keep our faith strong. The Lord says ask for help and ive never done anything like this before because it seems like greed but please here me out. My father gets a small disability that covers a few things and my mother is THE SOLE INCOME we did work together but workplace injury made me quit and ive been trying to heal but also look for work but no one is replying.I have two homeless relatives living with us and. a sister who just left a DV situation she too is looking for employment but a certificate in CNA cost. I do feel really bad about this but I'm sitting in the dark right now both literally and spiritually. Please help with anything. Please.



