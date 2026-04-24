Separated Father Needs A Home

About 4 years ago my daughter's mother left me. She moved about 40 minutes away. We still get along as friends and do everything we can to make a good life for our child, Harper.She was able to get a new house but, being a teacher, still struggles with bills. I pay what i can to her and help with keeping household items stocked.





But I haven't been doing much for myself. I work and maintain a cheap apartment in a not so great neighborhood. I appreciate that my ex found a better town to live in. I found a job in their new area. The next goal is to eventually find a place to live. I feel trapped in renting and living paycheck-to-paycheck. With a little help, maybe I could find a place of my own nearby to make things easier.





I'm not wanting anything fancy. A townhouse or trailer home even. Just a place I can stay for years to come and have plenty of space for my daughter with a yard to enjoy.