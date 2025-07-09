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Walk with God - A Vegan Bible Garden

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKobalt Hale

Walk with God - A Vegan Bible Garden

🌱💚 Tucked away in a corner of my heart is a cherished memory from childhood, where I first felt the healing embrace of nature. My island home is a fascinating garden sanctuary—each petal, leaf, and stem whispering promises of tranquility and solace. Today, those memories are calling me back to nurture not just the earth but also souls seeking peace in this chaotic world. 🌿✨

It started as an ordinary day when I stumbled upon a friend’s post about struggles they were facing. In their vulnerability, they mentioned feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from faith during tough times—a situation that resonated with me deeply. It sparked something within; the need to bring comfort and spiritual nourishment to those who are seeking solace in these trying times. 🌼🙏

I’ve always believed in the power of experiences over possessions, which is why I embarked on creating The Garden Path Bible—a project that brings together my love for faith with compassionate living through a sensory exploration of scripture and nature. Imagine walking into an oasis where every step grounds you spiritually while soothing your senses: this is more than just reading; it’s a journey to the core, guided by ancient wisdom infused in modern times. 📖🌿

The Garden Path Bible uses authentic Earth materials—think soil textures from our own backyard and aromatic plants that awaken all five of our senses. It’s not just about reading or memorizing verses; it’s a tactile journey through lush greenery, earthy scents, soothing sounds, and calming words meant to heal hearts and soothe spirits.

It is a Christian, vegan, sensory-based learning product designed to help us to rekindle our child-like nature and experience God’s love through compassion, mindfulness, and care for all creation. This project blends faith, ethics, and sensory engagement to nurture spiritual growth, emotional regulation, and kindness.🌿💖

Your support will help bring this vision to life.

But here lies the crux: this vision requires nurturing—just like how seeds need soil, sun, and water to flourish into beautiful plants. Your support is crucial in turning these pages from mere thoughts on paper to a tangible experience for individuals looking for peace and spiritual guidance amidst their battles. 🌱🤝

Every dollar counts; each contribution is more than just money—it’s an investment towards bringing calm back into someone’s life, rekindling hope where it might have faded away. Whether you are touched by faith or moved by compassion, your support will help plant seeds of tranquility and love in the hearts of those who need them most today. 🌱❤️

Let’s join hands to create this haven for souls—a sanctuary crafted with care through scripture, scent, and reflection. Your story could be one that changes lives forever; let’s make it happen together! 🙏💕

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