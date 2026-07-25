Seniors Displaced Due to Electrical Incident

We never imagined we would be in a position where we needed to ask for help, but today we are reaching out with humble hearts.





We are seniors living on a fixed income, and our lives were turned upside down when an electrical malfunction in our home caused a dangerous smoke event. The wiring began to spark, filling our home with thick smoke before the problem could be stopped. We are incredibly thankful that it did not turn into a full house fire and that we escaped safely, but the damage left behind has been overwhelming.





The fire department responded and determined that our home was unsafe to occupy until the electrical system could be repaired and the smoke damage addressed. We were told the house was uninhabitable, leaving us suddenly displaced from the home we love.





Although we have homeowners insurance, the process has been slow, and there are many expenses that insurance does not fully cover. We are facing the costs of temporary housing, meals, transportation, laundry, replacing damaged personal items, and other everyday necessities while we wait for our home to be restored. Living on a fixed income has made these unexpected expenses almost impossible to manage.

We have always tried to be independent and have never wanted to ask for help, but this unexpected tragedy has left us with no choice. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us pay for temporary living expenses and provide some peace of mind while we work to rebuild our lives and return home.

If you are unable to contribute financially, we completely understand. We would be so grateful if you would keep us in your prayers and share our story with others. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than we can ever express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us through one of the most difficult seasons of our lives. We are holding onto our faith and hope that brighter days are ahead.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Kenneth and Alice Ellis