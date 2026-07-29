SeniorCare

I am a Licensed Practical Nurse who has dedicated my career to caring for others during the most vulnerable times, most of which were seniors. Throughout my years in healthcare (pre and post-COVID), I've witnessed both excellent care and significant challenges within long-term care settings. I have seen the effects of understaffing, resident isolation and environments where caregivers often do not have enough time to provide the level of attention residents truly deserve. These experiences inspired me to imagine a different model of care-one centered on dignity, meaningful relationships, quality meals, compassionate support and a true sense of home. My long-term dream is to establish a small assisted living residence where older adults can age with dignity, receive personalized care, and enjoy a higher quality of life. I want to create a place where families feel confident that their loved ones are not only safe, but also valued, respected and genuinely cared for. This fundraiser is designed to fund the critical first steps to make this dream a reality. Funds raised through this campaign will be used for business planning and development, licensing and regulatory research, adminstrator education and training, market research, outreach efforts and feasibility studies, just to name a few. As an LPN, I understand that building a quality assisted living residence requires careful planning, compliance, accountability and a commitment to excellence. My goal is to approach this dream responsibly while creating something that will benefit seniors and their families for years to come. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move this vision a step closer to reality. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others is equally appreciated. Thank you for supporting and believing in compassionate care, dignity for seniors, and the possibility of creating a better future for those in need.