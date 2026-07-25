Help with Medical Bills for Senior

I am Canadian who is 80 years old, a low income senior living in Ecuador and I have medical problems that are very expensive for care here. I have chronic Renal failure and I am type 2 diabetic.

I need the funds to get evaluated with specialists and to have my regular doctor track me for a period of time and recommend an effective treatment plan. Once treatment is in place the cost will be lower to be monitored. I considered the option of going back to Canada but the wait times are months long to see a specialist and it is very expensive to stay there so it is more economical to stay here in Cuenca, Ecuador so I am lowering the amount I need in this fund raiser.

The tests I need are quite extensive, but quite reasonable here and I need a full evaluation from a Nephrologist, and a Nutritional expert as juggling two diets is complicated. Also I need diabetic supplies to monitor my glucose. I also need a full work up for the diabetes including some tests for heart function.

This is a devastating blow as I have been so healthy all my life, but I am up for the challenge.

I have given back to the community by volunteering all my life even when working full time as I believe we should help each other and now I am in the position to request help.

May God bless anyone who helps me out and thank you for your generosity.