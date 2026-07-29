Senior Impact Trip 2027





Dear Friends & Family,

I hope this letter finds you well! I’m reaching out because something really exciting is

happening in my senior year at SCA, and I’d love for you to be part of it.





Our senior class is traveling to Scotland and London this February as part of SCA’s

Impact Program. We’ll spend time at a Young Life camp nestled in the Scottish

Highlands, and then explore London — all while going deeper in our faith, serving

together, and making memories that I know will last a lifetime. It is hard to believe this

is my final year, and I’m so thankful to be ending it this way.





Before I say anything else — the most meaningful thing you can do for me is pray. Pray

that God would use this trip to speak to our class. Pray for safe travels, open hearts, and

that we’d come home changed for the better. That matters more to me than anything.

If you feel moved to support me financially as well, I would be so grateful. The cost of

the trip is $3,850, and I’m working hard to raise what I can. Any amount helps —

seriously, $10 or $30 is not small to me, and I want you to know that. Every

contribution brings me one step closer and reminds me that I’m not doing this alone.





Thank you for reading this, for caring about me, and for whatever you’re able to offer —

whether that’s a prayer, a gift, or both. It means more than I can say.

With much gratitude,





Marcus Lagares

12th/Class of 2027