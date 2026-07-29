Senior female just wants to go home

Since covid nothing has been right. I am a 67 year old female that got stuck in Colorado with my cat & no support system. I had to move from Los Angeles due to CVD19 restrictions. My sister is 66 with some health issues. I just wanna drive home across country. About a 7 day trip for me to upstate New York. Currently on minimal social security with a 2008 Jeep.





Need gas 400, hotels 600, car repair 500, first, last, security deposit - senior housing 1,500, bed 400 and couch 400, local debt 1,000.