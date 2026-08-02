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Senior Father Loses Everything In BC Wildfire

Goal$20,000 CAD
Raised$430 CAD

Fundraiser created byAlana Fremlin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alana Fremlin

Senior Father Loses Everything In BC Wildfire

Today my father's life changed forever.


When the wildfires swept through 70 Mile House, BC, my father's home was among those that were completely destroyed. He was able to pack his car with some necessities, but beyond that, he lost everything he had spent a lifetime building.


My father is a senior who now has to start over from nothing.


Because his wood stove and furnace shared the same chimney, the house was ineligible for insurance coverage. As a result, every loss will have to be replaced entirely out of pocket.


The fire took everything. A lifetime of memories, family heirlooms that can never be replaced, clothing, furniture, and the home he spent years building.


My dad is a lifelong musician who has spent years sharing his love of music with family, friends, and his community. Along with his home, he lost instruments and equipment that were such a big part of his creative life. He always looks for the good in people, and has a strong faith in God that things will work out. His ability to try and stay positive after hearing this news today is truly inspirational. Even though he's hurting on the inside, he always tries to keep it together for others.


We're asking for help to give my dad a chance to rebuild. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward helping him secure housing, replace basic necessities, and clean up of the property so that he can begin the long journey of rebuilding his life after this unimaginable loss.


If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to our family. Your kindness, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time.


Thank you for helping my father find hope as he begins again.


(as the fires are still active, and the evacuation order still stands, we only have these current photos as they were sent to us from a family member driving through the area today. we will update when we are able to go back!)

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