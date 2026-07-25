Senior Citizen Veteran Needs Landscaping Help





I am a veteran and senior citizen that am in dire need of a landscaping project to protect my home from occupants of a flophouse next door to my home that is used by day laborer transient immigrants that have commercial vehicles destroying my lawn. They have been reported to local government officials with no results and either they don't speak English or pretend like they don't. I am at my wit's end and want to keep my property not look like an eyesore. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.