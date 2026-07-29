Senior citizen being forced to move

Cyndi, who is a single senior citizen lady is being forced to move out of a tiny home rental. Landlord didn't want to renew lease, because they want to move family in that home. After searching for nearly a year for affordable housing, one has been found. Money needed is for deposits and moving expenses, including utilities. A larger 1 bedroom home was found in another state. Landlord wants the person moved out by end of June. The new home owner will NOT hold the home until the person gets her SSA check in July, it's first come first serve. Without this home, the senior citizen lady will most likely be homeless. Thank you in advance.