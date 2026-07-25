Send Roman to YWAM

In the past 6 months, I have recommitted my life fully to the Lordship of Jesus, and since then I have been stirred to help bring freedom to youth. I know the Lord is calling me to grow in Him and to get equipped to serve. I will be attending a 6 month discipleship training school with Youth With a Mission in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This will include roughly 3 months of immersive teaching- lecture phase, and roughly 3 months of international mission work- outreach phase. I am ready to grow and learn. I am asking you to prayerfully seek the Lord about partnering with me. I am looking for dedicated prayer support as well as financial partners to help send me overseas. God bless!