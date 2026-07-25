July 2026 Nursing Mission Trip to Peru

I have been given an incredible opportunity to participate in The International Program in Peru from July 10, 2026 to July 23, 2026. This experience will allow me to serve underserved communities while gaining valuable hands-on clinical and cultural experience as I continue my journey in healthcare.

During this program, our team will travel to both Lima and Piura, where we will provide nursing care, health education, and community outreach to individuals who have limited access to healthcare services. This mission is not only about treating illness, but also about building relationships, promoting wellness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of others.

I am seeking to raise $6,000 to cover the full cost of this program by the due date of April 2, 2026. These expenses include all meals, international airfare round trip, domestic travel within Peru (Lima to Piura round trip), housing, in-country transportation, administrative costs, medical supplies, and all community engagement and healthcare activities.

Any support—whether through donations, sharing this fundraiser, or prayers—means so much to me. Your generosity will help make it possible for me to serve others, grow as a future healthcare professional, and contribute to a mission that extends far beyond borders.

Thank you for being part of this exciting and rewarding journey!

- Rachael Lex