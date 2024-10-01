Campaign Image

Funding a trip to Israel

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $798

Campaign created by Emily Boucher

Campaign funds will be received by Emily Boucher

Funding a trip to Israel

Hello everyone! I have the amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to Israel this winter. I was accepted to go on this trip through a program called Passages. Because of Passages' generous sponsors and donations, a typically $6500 trip will only cost me $1500! I am so excited to go to the Holy Lands, walk where Jesus walked, see the places where Biblical events happened, and experience the living God where His promised land is.


Please join me in prayer for safety and a deep spiritual experience while in Israel, as I prepare for this incredible journey with close friends and family of mine. If you would like to donate and support me on this trip, I would so grateful for your generosity and kindness! Blessings and peace!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

We pray your understanding of what our God has given us increases during your trip.

New Hope Church
$ 748.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo