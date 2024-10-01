Funding a trip to Israel

Hello everyone! I have the amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to Israel this winter. I was accepted to go on this trip through a program called Passages. Because of Passages' generous sponsors and donations, a typically $6500 trip will only cost me $1500! I am so excited to go to the Holy Lands, walk where Jesus walked, see the places where Biblical events happened, and experience the living God where His promised land is.





Please join me in prayer for safety and a deep spiritual experience while in Israel, as I prepare for this incredible journey with close friends and family of mine. If you would like to donate and support me on this trip, I would so grateful for your generosity and kindness! Blessings and peace!