Support My Mission Trip to Nicaragua!

Goal:
USD $2,200
Raised:
USD $250
The Lord has given me the exciting opportunity to go on a mission trip to Nicaragua! I will be going with Students International to the town of Masaya from April 26th to May 3rd. While there I will have the opportunity to serve the Nicaraguan community medically and be a light and witness of Christ to those who I serve. This is an opportunity that I am very grateful for, as I believe it will not only help me grow in my awareness of other cultures, but that it will also grow my walk with the Lord. One of the greatest gifts I have received in my life is the opportunity to go to nursing school and obtain medical knowledge that can be used to help others. As I prepare for this trip, one verse sticks out to me. 1 Peter 4:10 says that "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms". I pray that I can use my gift of training and medical knowledge to serve those in the Nicaraguan community as a steward of Jesus and His love.
What an amazing opportunity! I love your giving heart!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.