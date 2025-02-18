Support My Mission Trip to Nicaragua!

The Lord has given me the exciting opportunity to go on a mission trip to Nicaragua! I will be going with Students International to the town of Masaya from April 26th to May 3rd. While there I will have the opportunity to serve the Nicaraguan community medically and be a light and witness of Christ to those who I serve. This is an opportunity that I am very grateful for, as I believe it will not only help me grow in my awareness of other cultures, but that it will also grow my walk with the Lord. One of the greatest gifts I have received in my life is the opportunity to go to nursing school and obtain medical knowledge that can be used to help others. As I prepare for this trip, one verse sticks out to me. 1 Peter 4:10 says that "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms". I pray that I can use my gift of training and medical knowledge to serve those in the Nicaraguan community as a steward of Jesus and His love.