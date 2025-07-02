Send Lily to the Dream Center Leadership School LA

Hello dear Friends and Family,

I have been accepted to attend the Dream Center Leadership School (DCLS) in LA from August 2025 - May 2026.

Earlier this year, as I was serving at the Dream Center on a Missions Trip, I felt such a strong pull on my heart to come back and help make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged inner-city communities we were touching.

Over the next 9 months, I will be living and serving at the Dream Center’s headquarters in LA:

serving meals, and offering resources for those experiencing homelessness or facing other challenging circumstances.

helping adults, and children/youth overcome traumatic experiences and find freedom.

assisting short-term mission groups

engaging in hands-on service and community engagement through ...

participating in the discipleship program and other ministries within the Dream Center.





If you’d like to help me be the hands and feet of Jesus, I would be so grateful for any prayers/donations you are able to contribute! :)