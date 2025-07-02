Send Lily to the Dream Center Leadership School LA

Goal:
USD $9,750
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Joanne Jackson
Hello dear Friends and Family,
I have been accepted to attend the Dream Center Leadership School (DCLS) in LA from August 2025 - May 2026.
Earlier this year, as I was serving at the Dream Center on a Missions Trip, I felt such a strong pull on my heart to come back and help make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged inner-city communities we were touching.
Over the next 9 months, I will be living and serving at the Dream Center’s headquarters in LA:
If you’d like to help me be the hands and feet of Jesus, I would be so grateful for any prayers/donations you are able to contribute! :)
You look like Jesus Lily-Grace! We're so proud of you sweet girl. Lots of love, Mum and Dad xoxox
