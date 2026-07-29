GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Cancer Fighter Support Loved by Prayer Warriors

Goal$31,500 USD
Raised$32,265 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Waters

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chad Adams

Cancer Fighter Support Loved by Prayer Warriors

We bonded over books and board games—both of us voracious readers, a little nerdy, and quick to laugh. Liz was strong enough to call me out when I needed it, and kind enough to love me exactly as I am. From that moment, I knew she was someone I could trust.

As Liz married and raised three beautiful children, her strength only deepened. The books she loved became family stories. Board games filled her home with laughter. Her love of horses and dogs taught her children lessons of care, stewardship, and compassion. Liz lives daily with love, loyalty, and grace—as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

When she called and said, “I have cancer,” my brain froze. Before fear could even settle in, Liz responded with faith—placing her hope in the Lord and asking for prayer. She continued working full-time through treatment, enduring chemo and radiation with quiet courage. By God’s grace, she was later declared cancer-free.

The second diagnosis was like a gut punch. Except it was more literal.



New Year’s Day, Liz is found unconscious and suffers multiple seizures on the way to the ER. She is ventilated and put into a medical coma. Family is present and out-of-town family is called in. Kids are anxiously waiting for any news. It’s heart-wrenching. Chad is working to maintain any sort of balance and what you can see from everyone is LOVE. 

There are more hospitalizations that follow and a lot more difficulties and hardships that Liz and her loved ones have faced. But I want to end on that note of LOVE. Liz is so loved, Chad is so loved, and her family is so loved. And they are all working together to support and love the Adams family as best as they can. 


And here’s how you can help. This isn’t a solution or a fix, but it is a step in the direction Liz and Chad need so that they can be renewed in strength for this battle against Cancer.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is considered one of the premier cancer centers in the world, known for its exclusive focus on cancer, highly specialized physicians, and access to advanced treatments and clinical trials. Many cancer patients choose to travel to MD Anderson for its multidisciplinary, personalized care, especially when facing complex or aggressive diagnoses. For many families, this level of expertise represents the best possible option for treatment and hope.

Traveling for care comes with significant costs. For two travelers (patient and caregiver), a single treatment trip can be several thousand dollars, accounting for round-trip airfare, lodging near the hospital, food, and local transportation. Lodging costs may increase due to extended appointments, treatment changes, or the need to remain close to the hospital longer than expected.

Any additional funds raised will help cover unforeseen medical-related expenses, future treatment travel, and a small donation through GiveSendGo, a Christian-based platform that helps support others in need.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,650 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve