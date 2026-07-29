Cancer Fighter Support Loved by Prayer Warriors

We bonded over books and board games—both of us voracious readers, a little nerdy, and quick to laugh. Liz was strong enough to call me out when I needed it, and kind enough to love me exactly as I am. From that moment, I knew she was someone I could trust.

As Liz married and raised three beautiful children, her strength only deepened. The books she loved became family stories. Board games filled her home with laughter. Her love of horses and dogs taught her children lessons of care, stewardship, and compassion. Liz lives daily with love, loyalty, and grace—as a wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.

When she called and said, “ I have cancer ,” my brain froze. Before fear could even settle in, Liz responded with faith—placing her hope in the Lord and asking for prayer. She continued working full-time through treatment, enduring chemo and radiation with quiet courage. By God’s grace, she was later declared cancer-free.

The second diagnosis was like a gut punch. Except it was more literal.









New Year’s Day, Liz is found unconscious and suffers multiple seizures on the way to the ER. She is ventilated and put into a medical coma. Family is present and out-of-town family is called in. Kids are anxiously waiting for any news. It’s heart-wrenching. Chad is working to maintain any sort of balance and what you can see from everyone is LOVE.

There are more hospitalizations that follow and a lot more difficulties and hardships that Liz and her loved ones have faced. But I want to end on that note of LOVE. Liz is so loved, Chad is so loved, and her family is so loved. And they are all working together to support and love the Adams family as best as they can.





And here’s how you can help. This isn’t a solution or a fix, but it is a step in the direction Liz and Chad need so that they can be renewed in strength for this battle against Cancer.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is considered one of the premier cancer centers in the world, known for its exclusive focus on cancer, highly specialized physicians, and access to advanced treatments and clinical trials. Many cancer patients choose to travel to MD Anderson for its multidisciplinary, personalized care, especially when facing complex or aggressive diagnoses. For many families, this level of expertise represents the best possible option for treatment and hope.

Traveling for care comes with significant costs. For two travelers (patient and caregiver), a single treatment trip can be several thousand dollars, accounting for round-trip airfare, lodging near the hospital, food, and local transportation. Lodging costs may increase due to extended appointments, treatment changes, or the need to remain close to the hospital longer than expected.

Any additional funds raised will help cover unforeseen medical-related expenses, future treatment travel, and a small donation through GiveSendGo, a Christian-based platform that helps support others in need.







