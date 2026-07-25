Sending Wilson on Mission to Vancouver, Canada

A note from Wilson:

Later this summer, I have the opportunity to go on mission to Vancouver, Canada where my team and I will be serving with a small, local church by teaching children the Word of God, building relationships, and sharing God's love through sports, crafts, music, and games. My goal is to help make a good impact on the lives of these kids and their community, and to grow in my own faith as I serve others. As I prepare for this, I am asking for prayer and financial support to help make this trip possible. Any help, big or small, would help me get one step closer to serving on this mission trip. Most importantly, I would appreciate your prayers for the people we will be serving, wellness and safe travels for my team, and that God would work through my team and I in a powerful way.

Thank you,

Wilson Southall

Mark 10:45 “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve…”



