Sending son to college

My step son has had a lot of ups and downs with life. Before I entered the picture he lost his sister due to gun violence in Los Angeles Ca. Due to these factors he struggled a lot mentally and in school being his only outlet is sports. He has to chance to go play college basketball at a d3 school out of state and we really want him to presume to only down side is we don't have near the money to support. So I'm just coming on here to ask for support in this matter because I want to help his dream come true.I want to keep this the most anonymous as possible as I know he doesn't want his information out here nor, do I want to put my family info and faces out there as this was a grueling situation they do not want to relive.